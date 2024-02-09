Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Country-pop queen Shania Twain will don her leopard-print and sequinned cape for a headline performance at this year’s British Summer Time festival.

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” star is the latest addition to the lineup of the summer shows held at Hyde Park in London, along with her special guests, Irish pop band The Corrs. Twain, 58, will headline on Sunday 7 July.

“I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there,” the Grammy-winner said in a statement. “It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a s***-kicking party!”

How to get tickets

The Amex Presale begins at 10am GMT on Friday 9 February.

General tickets for the performance go on sale at 10am GMT on Wednesday 14 February.

Who else is performing at British Summer Time 2024?

She joins previously announced BST headliners Andrea Bocelli (5 July), Robbie Williams (6 July) and K-pop stars Stray Kids (14 July). More lineup additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Twain became one of the biggest country stars of all time when she released her second album, The Woman in Me, in 1995. Produced by her then-husband Mutt Lange, it was followed by her record-breaking 1997 record Come On Over, which featured hit songs including “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much”.

Shania Twain is headlining British Summer Time festival 2024 (Getty Images)

After a 15-year hiatus following her fourth album, Up!, due to health issues caused by Lyme Disease, Twain returned with her comeback album Now. She has since embarked on a series of live shows, including a Las Vegas residency, and released her latest No 1 album, Queen of Me, last year.

Meanwhile, sibling quartet The Corrs’ blend of slick pop with Celtic folk saw them become one of the most successful bands of the Nineties and early Noughties, selling millions of records including hits such as “Breathless”, “Only When I Sleep”, and their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”.

Earlier this month, eight-piece South Korean pop group Stray Kids, who achieved a UK top 40 album with their latest record 5-Star, were announced for an exclusive UK performance on 14 July.

“To all our UK STAYs – we cannot wait to see you at BST Hyde Park!” the group said in a statement. “This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honour to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us!”