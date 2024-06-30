Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Shania Twain appeared to be beset by sound issues as she played her anticipated Legends Slot at Glastonbury Festival.

The country-pop star played on the final day of the Worthy Farm event, drawing huge crowds following headline sets from Dua Lipa and Coldplay on Friday and Saturday.

She opened her performance with a powerhouse rendition of “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, which saw the guards at the front of the stage engage in a spot of line-dancing.

They continued to dance around as Twain, 58, continued her setlist with classic hits including “Don’t Be Stupid”, “You Win My Love” and “Up!”.

Unfortunately, Twain’s set appeared to be affected by similar technical issues to Cyndia Lauper’s show on the Saturday, as she was seen fiddling with her in-ears and her mic pack during the first two songs.

She also seemed be a beat out of time with her band, particularly during the opening song.

Fans posted their frustration online as they tuned into the performance on the BBC.

Shania Twain performs at Glastonbury 2024 ( Getty Images )

“Jeez the timing of the vocal is out for Shania, this is not great from the sound desk,” a fan posted on X/Twitter.

“Whoever is working the sound team should be fired… it’s clear something isn’t right with Shania, given how much she’s played with her in ears and her mic pack…” one person wrote.

“C’mon Glastonbury sort the sound out for Shania,” another said on X/Twitter. “She’s a trooper, so she’s keeping on keeping on, but she deserves better than this!”

One viewer asked: “What is going on with the sound for Shania Twain?! She’s really struggling. This is absolutely dreadful.”

Shania Twain performs during the Legends Slot at Glastonbury 2024 ( Getty Images )

“I think it’s a technical / sound issue ... she’s constantly fiddling with her in ear and even the speaking sounds off and cutting out,” one fan suggested. “Poor Shania, maybe a wired microphone would be better. Surely they could swap it out.”

Other fans defended the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer, pointing out that she still managed to entertain the thousands of people gathered at the Pyramid Stage.

“What a fantastic artist,” one fan wrote, while another praised her backing dancers and band.

Twain has sold over 100 million records, making her one of the biggest-selling artists of all time.

She is currently in the middle of her greatest hits tour, and will also headline British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park, London, on 7 July.

The Independent has contacted Twain’s representatives for comment.