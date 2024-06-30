✕ Close Coldplay open with Yellow in record-breaking headline set on Pyramid Stage

Shania Twain will take on the coveted Legends Slot on the final day of Glastonbury, as R&B artist SZA prepares to close this year’s festival.

Football fans will likely be trying to work out how they can tune into England’s game against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 championships, which will kick off just as the country-pop superstar ends her set.

On Saturday night, rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage for a record-breaking fifth time, after pop star Dua Lipa dazzled the crowds on Friday (28 June).

In a career-spanning set, the band performed a number of their biggest hits including “Yellow”, “Paradise”, “The Scientist”, “Fix You” and “Clocks”, while also bringing out a number of surprise guests including rapper Little Simz, singer Laura Mvula, plus Back to the Future star Michael J Fox.

Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages.

Here is the full Glastonbury 2024 lineup and set times.