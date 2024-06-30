Glastonbury 2024 live: Shania Twain to take on Legends Slot ahead of SZA headline performance
Country-pop star’s set will end right before England’s Euro 2024 game against Slovakia kicks off
Shania Twain will take on the coveted Legends Slot on the final day of Glastonbury, as R&B artist SZA prepares to close this year’s festival.
Football fans will likely be trying to work out how they can tune into England’s game against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 championships, which will kick off just as the country-pop superstar ends her set.
On Saturday night, rock band Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage for a record-breaking fifth time, after pop star Dua Lipa dazzled the crowds on Friday (28 June).
In a career-spanning set, the band performed a number of their biggest hits including “Yellow”, “Paradise”, “The Scientist”, “Fix You” and “Clocks”, while also bringing out a number of surprise guests including rapper Little Simz, singer Laura Mvula, plus Back to the Future star Michael J Fox.
Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages.
Here is the full Glastonbury 2024 lineup and set times.
Shania Twain to take on the Pyramid Stage Legends Slot
Hello, it’s the Number One Shania Twain fan here. Obviously I’m gutted not to be on site for the country-pop queen’s long-overdue Legends Slot, but I’m consoling myself with the thought of seeing her at British Summer Time festival in July, instead.
If you are down at Worthy Farm, though, you’re going to have one hell of a time. Twain is the consumate entertainer and has an unmatched catalogue of bangers, from “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” to “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Honey, I’m Home”.
My pal Nicole Vassell says there is a LOT of leopard print on site right now, along with plenty of cowboy boots, hats and fringed denim jackets.
Giddy’up!
This will mark SZA’s debut performance at Glastonbury. The 34-year-old R&B artist, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, began her music career in 2011, after co-writing hits including “Consideration” for Rihanna’s 2016 album Anti. SZA will close the festival on Sunday with her performance from 9:30pm-11:15pm. Her set on the Pyramid Stage will follow Janelle Monae from 5:45-6:45om and Burna Boy from 7:30-8:30pm. Country-pop legend Shania Twain will perform that afternoon in this year’s Legends Slot from 3:45-5pm.
Coldplay review, Glastonbury 2024: Chris Martin and co deliver the spectacle of a lifetime
If archaeologists ever excavate the leyline reputed to flow beneath the Pyramid Stage field, it will likely look like this. A shimmering ocean of 200,000 luminous neon specks, undulating across the vale to the sound of twinkling synth rock.
Tonight’s spectacular preview comes courtesy of the vast array of LED wristbands handed out across the site and waved aloft for 2024’s reluctant record-breakers. As much as Chris Martin copiously thanks “the greatest city on earth” for the chance to play, Glastonbury is lucky to have him.
Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour hits Glastonbury almost three years in, having been through the UK twice already. The band reportedly had to be talked into a record-breaking fifth Glasto headline show that might reasonably be considered overkill. The Elton-rivalling crowd who make the utterly glorious “Viva La Vida” one of the most unifying and celebratory moments ever to emanate from this hallowed stage, though, are very much up for being overkilled.
Coldplay have revealed the sweet reason they brought Michael J Fox on stage at Glastonbury. Martin had teased Fox’s appearance earlier on in the show, referencing the song “Johnny B Goode”, which Fox’s Back to the Future character, Marty McFly, performs in the first film, released in 1985.
Addressing Fox’s involvement in Coldplay’s headline set, Martin said: “The main reason why we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future.”
He thanked Fox, calling him “our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth”.
Dua Lipa addresses incorrect claims she mimed her headline set
As Dua Lipa performed her songs, including “Training Season”, “New Rules” and “Levitating”, on Friday night many viewers watching her set from their sofas at home accused the singer of miming her vocals. Dua Lipa was asked about this backstage at Glastonbury while enjoying downtime with her boyfriend, the actor Callum Turner. After a MailOnline reporter asked her about the claims, the singer replied: “I don’t mime.”
It seems the reason that people believe Dua Lipa wasn’t singing live is due to a lip-sync delay, which occurred during BBC’s broadcast of the performance on some services.
Chris Martin asks Glastonbury crowd to send love to Israel and Palestine
Chris Martin asked the Glastonbury crowd to send love to Israel and Palestine during Coldplay’s headline set. After asking the 100,000-strong crowd to put their phones away for “A Sky Full of Stars”, Martin said: “Just raise your hands like this and turn towards the main stage like this. Now, we’re gonna send a big Glastonbury love thing. OK, for five seconds, we’re gonna send it out.” Martin, advocating for world peace, then said: “You can send it to anyone: you can send it to your grandmother, you can send it to Israel, you can send it to Palestine, you can send it to Myanmar. You can send it to Ukraine, you can send it to beautiful Russia. You can send it anywhere – you can send it all over the world from Glastonbury.”
‘Are you not entertained?’ Russell Crowe’s shockingly good set epitomises the spirit of Glastonbury
The ‘Gladiator’ star and former busker charged enthusastically through covers of Dire Straits and Johnny Cash, along with some original songs, on Glastonbury’s Acoustic Stage. Louis Chilton was charmed
