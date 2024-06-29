Glastonbury Festival 2024 live: Coldplay to headline Saturday after Fat White Family, Kasabian and Little Simz
Pop band will headline for a record-breaking fifth time tonight after Dua Lipa’s Friday set, with further shows from Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Bloc Party and Jessie Ware
British pop star Dua Lipa was the first headliner of Glastonbury 2024, as she took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (28 June) at Worthy Farm. Charli XCX followed with a rammed set on the tiny Levels stage.
Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages – but organiser Emily Eavis has poured water on any rumours of “big surprises”.
Coldplay will headline the Pyramid Stage tonight for a record-breaking fifth time, while other major sets come from The Last Dinner Party, Cyndi Lauper and Little Simz.
Here is the full Glastonbury 2024 lineup and set times.
Ahead of Dua Lipa’s performance, which was plagued with a broadcasting issue on the BBC, Sugababes’ set on the West Holts stage drew such huge crowds there were reports of fans fainting during their show, while security blocked others from entering in an attempt to reduce overcrowding.
If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.
Professor Brian Cox reunites with D:Ream at Glastonbury
Glastonbury secret act confirmed to be huge 00s rock group
Kasabian have confirmed they will be performing at Glastonbury 2024 in the festival’s surprise set slot.
The rock band, comprised of Sergio Pizzorno, Tim Carter, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews, have not performed at Worthy Farm since the departure of their frontman Tom Meighan in 2020.
Known for hits including “Fire” and “Clubfoot”, Kasabian will play on the Woodsies stage at 6pm on Saturday (29 June) – a slot that was previously left mysteriously “to be announced”.
Glastonbury secret act confirmed to be huge 00s rock group
The band will play at the Woodsies stage at Worthy Farm
Cyndi Lauper review, Glastonbury 2024: A celebratory reminder of a career well spent
Cyndi Lauper’s Glasto set was a celebratory reminder of a career well spent - review
Lauper is on the cusp of a farewell tour, with Glastonbury potentially serving as her most high-profile UK goodbye
I love Fat White Family
And so does everyone at the Woodsies stage, from the looks of things. I think Mark Beaumont is probably there somewhere, you can read his fantastic interview with frontman Lias Saoudi here:
Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi: ‘I went on this night out that lasted 17 years’
The cultural insurrectionist turns a flame-thrower on everything from the culture wars to polyamory, as he tells Mark Beaumont about his band’s sometimes deeply shocking fourth album
In pictures: The Last Dinner Party at Glastonbury
Dua Lipa review, Glastonbury 2024: More than mere pop spectacle
Though the performance is tightly drilled – even the confetti deployment seems studied – passion rings through in moments of cheeky theatricality, writes Jazz Monroe
Dua Lipa review, Glastonbury 2024: More than mere pop spectacle
Though the performance is tightly drilled – even the confetti deployment seems studied – passion rings through in moments of cheeky theatricality
VIDEO: Dua Lipa performs 'Levitating' during Glastonbury headline set
COMMENT: Coldplay have always been cool, and it’s ludicrous to claim otherwise
As the British band prepare to headline Glastonbury for a record-breaking fifth time, Mark Beaumont assesses their legacy and questions why some critics are still sneering
Coldplay have always been cool, and it’s ludicrous to claim otherwise
As the British band prepare to headline Glastonbury for a record-breaking fifth time, Mark Beaumont assesses their legacy and questions why some critics are still sneering
Glastonbury Festival 2024 lineup, set times and clashfinder for each stage
Find out which of your favourite artists are playing at the same time (hopefully not many) as well as who’s on what stage:
Glastonbury 2024 lineup, set times and clashfinder for each stage
Fans can now work out any tricky clashes between sets, and which stages their favourite artists are playing
Read our Sugababes review after the band performed a huge (overcrowded) set on West Holts
Adam is also the one behind this fab review of Sugababes on West Holts
Sugababe’s Glastonbury stage was misguided at best, irresponsible at worst review
Extreme overcrowding was easily avoidable, but at least on stage, the band are able to have a blast
