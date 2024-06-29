✕ Close Dua Lipa performs 'Levitating' during Glastonbury headline set

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British pop star Dua Lipa was the first headliner of Glastonbury 2024, as she took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (28 June) at Worthy Farm. Charli XCX followed with a rammed set on the tiny Levels stage.

Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages – but organiser Emily Eavis has poured water on any rumours of “big surprises”.

Coldplay will headline the Pyramid Stage tonight for a record-breaking fifth time, while other major sets come from The Last Dinner Party, Cyndi Lauper and Little Simz.

Here is the full Glastonbury 2024 lineup and set times.

Ahead of Dua Lipa’s performance, which was plagued with a broadcasting issue on the BBC, Sugababes’ set on the West Holts stage drew such huge crowds there were reports of fans fainting during their show, while security blocked others from entering in an attempt to reduce overcrowding.

If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.