Liveupdated1719679511

Glastonbury Festival 2024 live: Coldplay to headline Saturday after Fat White Family, Kasabian and Little Simz

Pop band will headline for a record-breaking fifth time tonight after Dua Lipa’s Friday set, with further shows from Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Bloc Party and Jessie Ware

Roisin O'Connor
Saturday 29 June 2024 17:45
Dua Lipa performs 'Levitating' during Glastonbury headline set

British pop star Dua Lipa was the first headliner of Glastonbury 2024, as she took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (28 June) at Worthy Farm. Charli XCX followed with a rammed set on the tiny Levels stage.

Across the weekend, an eclectic lineup will perform on the sprawling festival’s various stages – but organiser Emily Eavis has poured water on any rumours of “big surprises”.

Coldplay will headline the Pyramid Stage tonight for a record-breaking fifth time, while other major sets come from The Last Dinner Party, Cyndi Lauper and Little Simz.

Here is the full Glastonbury 2024 lineup and set times.

Ahead of Dua Lipa’s performance, which was plagued with a broadcasting issue on the BBC, Sugababes’ set on the West Holts stage drew such huge crowds there were reports of fans fainting during their show, while security blocked others from entering in an attempt to reduce overcrowding.

If you’re following from home, the BBC has shared its schedule of coverage for the weekend.

Professor Brian Cox reunites with D:Ream at Glastonbury

Professor Brian Cox reunites with D:Ream at Glastonbury
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2024 17:45
Glastonbury secret act confirmed to be huge 00s rock group

Kasabian have confirmed they will be performing at Glastonbury 2024 in the festival’s surprise set slot.

The rock band, comprised of Sergio Pizzorno, Tim Carter, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews, have not performed at Worthy Farm since the departure of their frontman Tom Meighan in 2020.

Known for hits including “Fire” and “Clubfoot”, Kasabian will play on the Woodsies stage at 6pm on Saturday (29 June) – a slot that was previously left mysteriously “to be announced”.

Glastonbury secret act confirmed to be huge 00s rock group

The band will play at the Woodsies stage at Worthy Farm

Roisin O'Connor29 June 2024 17:31
Cyndi Lauper review, Glastonbury 2024: A celebratory reminder of a career well spent

Cyndi Lauper’s Glasto set was a celebratory reminder of a career well spent - review

Lauper is on the cusp of a farewell tour, with Glastonbury potentially serving as her most high-profile UK goodbye

Roisin O'Connor29 June 2024 17:25
I love Fat White Family

And so does everyone at the Woodsies stage, from the looks of things. I think Mark Beaumont is probably there somewhere, you can read his fantastic interview with frontman Lias Saoudi here:

Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi: ‘I went on this night out that lasted 17 years’

The cultural insurrectionist turns a flame-thrower on everything from the culture wars to polyamory, as he tells Mark Beaumont about his band’s sometimes deeply shocking fourth album

Roisin O'Connor29 June 2024 17:15
In pictures: The Last Dinner Party at Glastonbury

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Abigail Morris of The Last Dinner Party on The Other Stage
Abigail Morris of The Last Dinner Party on The Other Stage (Getty Images)
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2024 17:06
Dua Lipa review, Glastonbury 2024: More than mere pop spectacle

Though the performance is tightly drilled – even the confetti deployment seems studied – passion rings through in moments of cheeky theatricality, writes Jazz Monroe

Dua Lipa review, Glastonbury 2024: More than mere pop spectacle

Though the performance is tightly drilled – even the confetti deployment seems studied – passion rings through in moments of cheeky theatricality

Roisin O'Connor29 June 2024 17:05
VIDEO: Dua Lipa performs 'Levitating' during Glastonbury headline set

Dua Lipa performs 'Levitating' during Glastonbury headline set
Roisin O'Connor29 June 2024 16:55
COMMENT: Coldplay have always been cool, and it’s ludicrous to claim otherwise

As the British band prepare to headline Glastonbury for a record-breaking fifth time, Mark Beaumont assesses their legacy and questions why some critics are still sneering

Coldplay have always been cool, and it’s ludicrous to claim otherwise

As the British band prepare to headline Glastonbury for a record-breaking fifth time, Mark Beaumont assesses their legacy and questions why some critics are still sneering

Roisin O'Connor29 June 2024 16:45
Glastonbury Festival 2024 lineup, set times and clashfinder for each stage

Find out which of your favourite artists are playing at the same time (hopefully not many) as well as who’s on what stage:

Glastonbury 2024 lineup, set times and clashfinder for each stage

Fans can now work out any tricky clashes between sets, and which stages their favourite artists are playing

Roisin O'Connor29 June 2024 16:35
Read our Sugababes review after the band performed a huge (overcrowded) set on West Holts

Adam is also the one behind this fab review of Sugababes on West Holts

Sugababe’s Glastonbury stage was misguided at best, irresponsible at worst review

Extreme overcrowding was easily avoidable, but at least on stage, the band are able to have a blast

Roisin O'Connor29 June 2024 16:25

