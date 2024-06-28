Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Damon Albarn led his audience in a rousing cheer of support for Palestine, while appearing to take a swipe at US president Joe Biden during a surprise appearance at Glastonbury festival.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman turned up for Bombay Bicycle Club’s set on the Other Stage as the Worthy Farm festival got into full swing on Friday (28 June).

Addressing the audience, some of whom waved Palestine flags, Albarn told them to show how they felt about Palestine, amid Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza following the October 7 terror attack.

“Are you pro-Palestine?” he asked, to huge cheers. “Do you feel that’s an unfair war?”

He continued: “The importance of voting next week... now, I don’t blame you for being ambivalent about that but it’s still really important. And thirdly, maybe it’s time we stop putting octogenarians in control over the whole world.”

Albarn, 56, may seemingly have been referencing 81-year-old Biden’s disastrous performance during his debate against fellow presidential candidate Donald Trump last night.

Damon Albarn made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury during Bombay Bicycle Club’s set ( BBC )

The president faced calls to stand down by the former UK ambassador to the US after what was dubbed a “historically bad performance” in his TV debate.

As he struggled with his lines and appeared confused at times, Biden did not help to assuage concerns about his age and mental fitness.

In one particularly agonising moment, he lost his train of thought while discussing healthcare before saying: “We finally beat Medicare.”

Biden was heavily criticised for his performance while debating Trump on CNN ( Getty Images )

He also trailed off while talking about immigration.

The Biden administration has come under heavy criticism from both the right and left over its handling of Israel’s war on Gaza, now in its eighth month, as members of his own party argue that he should restrict the transfer of weapons to Israel.

The war has also sparked widespread pro-Palestine demonstrations at college campuses around the US.

According to figures compiled by the Spectator, out of 187 states assessed in March 2023, just 10 had heads of government aged over 80 – Biden being among them. Donald Trump, who is attempting to gain re-election, is 78 years old. The median age of a world leader in March last year was 62, with 18 per cent in their forties, 22 per cent in their fifties, 35 per cent in their sixties and 18 per cent in their seventies, according to the report.

Albarn’s remarks come ahead of the UK general election on 4 July. Ahead of Glastonbury, Labour told its staff that no one could take time off to attend the festival, even as the party enjoys a huge lead in the polls.

The festival, known for its left-leaning stance, confirmed earlier this week that scheduled speakers including Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner had been forced to pull out of their planned appearances.

She was due to speak at a debate on the Left Field stage titled Election 2024: A Change is Gonna Come, alongside the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas, NEF CEO Danny Sriskandarajah and journalists Stephen Bush and John Harris.

You can follow the latest news from Glastonbury festival here.