How can I watch England v Slovakia in Euro 2024 at Glastonbury on Sunday?

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England will take on Slovakia this Sunday (30 June) in the Round of 16 of the Euro 2024 games in Germany, probably to the despair of football fans attending this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The Three Lions have been handed what our sports writers call a “favourable draw” for Gareth Southgate’s side, after they failed to impress during their three matches of the competition.

Sunday’s match will kick off at 5pm BST at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, the only venue England have won at so far in the tournament.

It will be broadcast on ITV1, with coverage beginning at around 3.30pm. The match can also be streamed live online via the ITVX platform and app.

Predicted line-ups, via our sports team, are as follows:

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival is underway in Somerset, with artists including Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA performing at the five-day bonanza at Worthy Farm.

Fans are hoping to tune into England’s Euro 2024 match against Slovakia on Sunday ( Getty )

Glastonbury organisers announced in May that they would not be showing screenings of England or Scotland’s men’s teams, should they qualifiy from the group stages of the Eurpopean Football Championships.

“In previous years, we have endeavoured to show notable matches on big screens where possible, particularly on days before the main stages have opened,” a statement shared to the festival’s website said.

“However, with England and Scotland’s Last 16 matches potentially clashing with headline sets at this year’s Festival, the decision has been made that – as in 2014 and 2016 – should England or Scotland qualify from their groups, their Last 16 matches will not be shown at the Festival.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“It won’t be known until the week of the Festival whether or not England or Scotland will actually play a match during the Festival. But, as we have already been asked about our plans, we wanted to let everyone know well in advance that the decision has been made not to screen the potential matches.”

Gareth Southgate has spoken of a ‘unique’ environment around England at major tournaments ( Getty Images )

Organisers said they wanted to wish Southgate’s side “all the best in Germany... and we hope we’ll all be able to watch them play Quarter Final matches in the days after this year’s Festival”.

Fans hoping to watch the game will therefore either have to try and find a decent spot to access 4G at Worthy Farm, or leave the festival early.

This would mean missing major Glastonbury performances including Shania Twain in the Legends Slot on the Pyramid stage, plus Janelle Monae and Burna Boy, and headliner SZA.

You can follow live updates from Glastonbury Festival 2024 here.