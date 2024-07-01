Michael J Fox calls surprise set with Coldplay at Glastonbury ‘mind-blowing’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Michael J Fox said he had a “mind-blowing” time performing with Coldplay at the Glastonbury Festival.

The British band took to the Pyramid stage on 29 June, becoming the first act to headline the festival for the fifth time. Opening with “Yellow”, they played a set that The Independent described as a “spectacle of a lifetime”.

Frontman Chris Martin introduced several stars during the set, including Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna, but Michael J Fox’s appearance outdid everyone else’s.

The Back to the Future star, who has Parkinson’s disease, played guitar alongside the band for “Humankind” and “Fix You” to a thrilled 100,000-strong crowd.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Fox thanked his team, as well as Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Will Champion, Johnny Buckland and Guy Berryman.

“My team : Lauren, John and Jeff and Steve.

“Glastonbury all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us. And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil. Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f****** mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time.”

Martin teased Fox’s appearance earlier in the set, referencing Chuck Berry’s song “Johnny B Goode”, which Fox’s Back to the Future character, Marty McFly, performs in the first film, released in 1985.

Towards the end of performing “Fix You”, Martin explained why Fox was part of their performance, saying: “The main reason why we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future. So thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr Michael J Fox. Thank you so much Michael, our hero.”

Chris Martin performs with Michael J Fox on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury ( BBC )

Fox has played with Coldplay before, at Metlife Stadium in 2016, where they performed “Johnny B Goode”.

Coldplay drew a whole host of stars to their performance, who watched from the viewing platform on the side of the stage: Martin’s on-off girlfriend Dakota Johnson was present, as were Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg, who star together in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Gillian Anderson was also present as was Stormzy, who was watching from the crowd.