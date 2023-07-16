Singer and actress Jane Birkin has died aged 76

Jump to content

Holly Evans
Sunday 16 July 2023 12:59
Comments
Singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, French media have reported.

The English-French star was found at her home by her caregiver, BFMTV reported.

Beginning her career as an actress, she gained international fame for her decade-long on and off-screen relationship with Serge Gainsbourg.

The pair met while co-starring in 1969 French satirical romantic comedy Slogan and went on to release a debut album in the same year.

Their sexually explicit son ‘Je t’aime... moi non plus’ became a worldwide success and reached number one on the UK Singles Chart, despite being banned from a number of radio stations.

The two were together for 12 years but never married, and welcomed a daughter, the actress Charlotte Gainsbourg.

They seperated in 1980, with Birkin continuing to appear in multiple films and recording numerous solo albums.

Her legacy includes being the name behind the iconic Hermes Birkin handbag, which was launched In 1983.

More follows

