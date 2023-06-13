Watch live: Seoul city hall lit purple to celebrate BTS’s ten-year anniversary

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Seoul's city hall lights up purple on Tuesday, 13 June, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS's debut.

It comes after the iconic N Seoul Tower, also known as Namsan Tower, was illuminated in celebration on Monday.

Other skyscrapers, bridges and landmarks in South Korea’s capital were also lit up on Monday as the country celebrates the K-pop band, whose global popularity is a source of national pride.

The lights will provide the backdrop for various social media-driven events marking the 2013 debut of the seven-member group, which is now taking a hiatus as its singers begin to serve their mandatory military duties.

Messages congratulating BTS have also been displayed on digital screens in buildings across Seoul, while postal authorities issued stamps marking the group’s anniversary.

South Korean officials are hoping that the celebrations, due to continue for around a fortnight, will increase tourism due to the band's worldwide fanbase.