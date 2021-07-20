Mark Ronson has revealed that he refused to take a payment for a DJ set at Paul McCartney ’s wedding back in 2011.

Ronson was asked to perform at McCartney’s wedding to third wife Nancy Shevall, but said he wouldn’t take a payment from The Beatles legend in return for his servies.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Ronson recalled the moment McCartney asked him to take the decks at his wedding.

“I said, ‘I can’t possibly charge you’”, Ronson said, adding that he instead asked McCartney for a favour in return: a future collaboration.

He continued: “But maybe one day down the road, you could come and bless some song I have with an amazing bass part.”

At a further reception in London, Ronson recalled the moment the favour was returned when McCartney suggested the pair work together.

Ronson continued: “I was in the toilet washing my hands and he comes in and says, ‘Hey, we should get together like you said.’”

Eventually, the pair worked together on McCartney’s 2013 album New. “It’s really good. He writes really good songs,” Ronson reflected at the time.

McCartney will appear in Ronson’s upcoming Apple+ television series, Watch The Sound, which airs on July 30 2021.