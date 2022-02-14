The 1975: Fans think new album announcement is imminent after band delete their social media profiles
The band’s official website is also currently displaying a blank white page
Fans of The 1975 think another album release is imminent after the band deleted their profiles from social media.
The official Instagram and Twitter pages for The 1975 have been deactivated as of time of writing (14 February), and their official website bears only a blank white page.
Those familiar with the band’s history of promoting albums have speculated that the pop-rock group are about to drop new music.
The 1975 previously deleted their social media accounts before announcing 2016’s I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, the 2018 album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, and 2019’s Notes on a Conditional Form.
It has been known for some time that new music from the outfit was on the cards, with frontman Matt Healy sharing a photo from the studio last month.
Alongside an image of Healy playing a guitar amid recording equipment, he wrote the caption: “Part 5, day 1.”
The as-yet-unannounced release would be The 1975’s fifth album.
Last week, the band’s manager Jamie Oborne tweeted: “I wish I could play you guys the new record. It’s so beautiful. : ) x”
