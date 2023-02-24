2022’s Eurovision winners hope Ukraine will host by 2024

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

2022’s Eurovision song contest winners have high hopes that the country will be able to host next year’s competition.

The Kalush Orchestra won last year’s contest for Ukraine, which usually would mean that the country would host the following year.

However, due to the current conflict in Ukraine, the UK took over hosting duties for 2023.

Now, the Orchestra’s lead vocalist, Oleh Psiuk, thinks Ukraine will be able to host the contest by next year.

"We would very much like this year to finally bring such a long-awaited victory to Ukraine,” began the folk-rap group singer, while speaking to PA News Agency.

"And taking into account the fact that Ukraine is again among the favourites at the Eurovision Song Contest according to bookmakers’ forecasts, there are chances that Ukraine will return the contest to itself in 2024,” Psiuk said.

“We hope that we will all celebrate together,” the 28-year-old added.

This year’s Eurovision will take place in Liverpool at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena between 9 May and 13 May.

While Ukraine will be represented by pop duo Tvorchi at this year’s contest, the Kalush Orchestra will also perform during the show.

When asked about the forthcoming competition in the UK, Psiuk said they were “sad” that they “did not have the opportunity to host the competition”, but are “pleased” that the contest would go ahead in Liverpool.

"Although we’ve never been there, performing where The Beatles themselves started is going to be very inspiring.

"I would also like to see Eurovision 2024 return to Ukraine. We will support and cheer for representatives from Ukraine at this year’s competition.

Oleh Psiuk of Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra (Getty Images)

"We believe that this year the organisers will be able to best convey the Ukrainian atmosphere in the design of this show in Liverpool,” they added.

Reflecting on the past year and the ongoing war, Psiuk added: "The war changed not only our lives, it changed the lives of every Ukrainian and we will definitely not be the same as we were before the war.

"The war showed that every moment is important. Few of us wait for tomorrow if we want to implement something - most try to do it right away,” they added.

Additional reporting by PA News.