Rapper 50 Cent has responded to criticism surrounding the 9/11 tribute post he shared on Instagram that also promoted his cognac brand.

“This day will forever be remembered, to those who lost loved ones my condolences,” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, wrote on the 20th anniversary of the attack.

Along with the post, he also included hashtags “#bransoncognac” and “#lecheminduroi” in the post.

50 Cent is known to add such hashtags in all his social media posts, regardless of the context.

However, in this instance the move was branded insensitive and disrespectful by many.

Responding to the criticism yesterday (21 September), the 46-year-old rapper wrote: “I’m just seeing this guys am I still under fire, or did things blow over?”

Earlier this month, 50 Cent was also criticised after reportedly sharing an insensitive post that attempted to pay tribute to late actor Michael K Williams, while promoting his own TV show.

Williams was found dead in his penthouse in Williamsburg by law enforcement officers on Monday 6 September. The New York Post reported that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene – The Independent was not able to verify this at the time of writing.

The rapper apparently posted a screenshot of the Post’s story on Instagram and captioned it: “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out. That fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP Michael K Williams.”

Raising Kanan is the latest series in 50 Cent’s Power TV universe, and serves as a prequel set in the Nineties that chronicles the journey of some of Power’s main characters.

His alleged post, which appears to have been deleted, received a backlash from fans who accused him of being “soulless”.