50 Cent has denied claims that he raped and physically abused his former girlfriend, Daphne Joy .

Joy accused the rapper and business mogul of the “evil actions” in an Instagram post on Thursday (28 March), after he mocked her on social media for being mentioned as a sex worker in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Curtis James Jackson. Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives,” Joy wrote in her lengthy response.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.”

50 Cent is said to have been pursuing sole custody for Sire, the 12-year-old son he and Joy share together, after the model was mentioned in documents for the proceedings.

His team have now denied her allegations of rape and abuse as “false and baseless”.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday (28 March), representatives for 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said: “The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire.

“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

The pair have an 12-year-old son, Sire, together (Getty Images)

Sire was born after 50 Cent and Joy dated from 2011 to 2012. They split after Joy accused the rapper of being abusive at the time. 50 Cent has denied those allegations.

Alongside the rape and abuse accusations, Joy alleged that Jackson had failed to be a good father to their son.

She said: “We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the two years that we lived one mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

She continued: “You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false slams made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)