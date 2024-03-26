50 Cent reacts on Instagram after Homeland Security raids Diddy’s house

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper 50 Cent has reacted on social media after federal agents raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’s Los Angeles and Miami homes.

“S**t just got real,” 50 Cent posted on Instagram, with an image of the raid on Diddy’s Los Anegeles home from Fox 11’s live news segment, where his sons King and Justin Combs appear to be in handcuffs.

“The Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs,” 50 Cent added.

Homeland Security raided both of Diddy’s homes “in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation” according to Fox 11, who were first to report on the raids.

It was unclear whether Diddy was present at the time of the raids.

The rapper and music mogul, credited with helping launch the careers of multiple artists such as Biggie Smalls, Usher, and Mary J Blige, has been hit with a series of lawsuits over the last six months, including allegations of sexual assault. Diddy has denied all the accusations.

50 Cent has repeatedly gone after the fellow musician since singer Cassie’s lawsuit in November 2023, which accused Diddy of rape and abuse.

Earlier this month, 50 teased a crowd at a show in Phoenix, saying, “We don’t want too much love, you know what happened with Brother Love and s**t,” referring to the new nickname Diddy adopted in 2017.

He also offered to buy Revolt, a television network Diddy founded with Andy Schuon in 2013, after Diddy stepped down as chair.