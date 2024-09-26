50 Cent to make documentary about Diddy abuse allegations for Netflix

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is making a docuseries for Netflix about the assault and sexual abuse allegations against disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Jackson, 49, has been a longtime critic of Combs, 54, who is currently “on suicide watch” in prison as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, according to reports.

The new Netflix series will be directed by Alexandria Stapleton, known for her 2023 baseball documentary Reggie and the 2024 piracy doc How Music Got Free.

In a joint statement to Variety, Jackson and Stapleton said: “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ( Getty )

Back in May, Jackson wrote on X/Twitter that Netflix had won “the bidding war” for his Diddy docuseries, adding he would need “more episodes” of the show greenlit by the streaming platform if allegations against Combs continued to emerge.

Since then Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution for allegedly running a decades-long “criminal enterprise” that forced women into sex acts.

In an indictment unsealed earlier this month, federal prosecutors allege Combs threatened and abused women “to fulfill his sexual desires” by forcing them to engage in recorded sexual activity which he referred to as “Freak Offs.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Among the details released by the FBI are that searches of Combs’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles led to officers seizing “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

Jackson mocked Diddy over the revelation on social media. In a post on Instagram, the “In Da Club” rapper captioned a photograph of himself during a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show with the message: “Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.”

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has denied any allegations of wrongdoing, claiming his client is “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

He said: “Mr Combs is a fighter, he’s going to fight this to the end.”

The music mogul has also been accused of rape and sexual abuse in at least nine civil lawsuits this past year.