Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be the subject of a new docuseries created by his music rival 50 Cent, who claims the show has been picked up by Netflix.

Rapper Combs, 54, is currently involved in a string of sexual assault lawsuits and issued an apology this week after a shocking video of him physically attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016 emerged on Friday (May 17).

50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – claimed there has been a “bidding war” over his upcoming project, titled Diddy Do It, which is being produced by his entertainment company G-Unit Film and Television.

Writing on X/Twitter, Jackson announced on Wednesday (22 May) “Netflix wins the bidding war” for the docuseries, adding he would need “more episodes” of the show greenlit by the streaming platform if allegations against Combs continued to emerge.

Jackson has continuously commented on accusations against Combs in recent weeks.

When security camera footage of Combs chasing Ventura down a hotel hallway and throwing her to the ground was first published, Jackson wrote on social media: “Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be the subject of a new docuseries created by his music rival 50 Cent ( Getty Images )

In another post shared hours after the CCTV footage was released, the “In Da Club” rapper shared a picture of a statement previously posted by Combs, in which Combs denied the allegations of trafficking, rape and sexual abuse brought against him. 50 Cent wrote alongside it: “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…”

After Combs posted a video on social media apologising for his “inexcusable” behaviour in the hotel CCTV footage, Jackson criticised the post. “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

The Independent has contacted Comb’s representatives for comment.

50 Cent has continued to publicly comment on the string of lawsuits brought against the musician in recent months.

When Homeland Security raided both of Diddy’s homes “in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation” on 25 March, 50 Cent posted an image of the raid, writing: “S*** just got real…The Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs”.

Shocking footage shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016

In March, 50 Cent then teased a crowd at a show in Phoenix, saying: “We don’t want too much love, you know what happened with Brother Love and s***,” referring to the new nickname Diddy adopted in 2017.

The “21 Questions” singer also offered to buy Revolt, a television network Diddy founded with Andy Schuon in 2013, after Diddy stepped down as chair.

The rapper has also teased his plans to make his docuseries about Combs, claiming that the film would break viewing records. Alongside a parody cover art of Combs, 50 Cent wrote the caption on his social media channels: “This is going to break records when this drops.”