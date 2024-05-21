The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard has said that he was unsurprised by the video which emerged last week showing the rapper brutally attacking his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Roger Bonds said in an interview on Monday that he had seen similar incidents in the past involving Combs.

“It didn’t surprise me when I saw it, because I’ve seen things to this nature before,” Mr Bonds told Piers Morgan on his YouTube talk show. “I’ve gotten in between things of this nature before, and this was back in 2012.”

The 2016 footage, first obtained by CNN, shows Combs in a towel chasing Ms Ventura down the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel, before attacking her near the elevators. He then attempts to drag her back down the corridor.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pictured attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016. Combs’ former bodyguard said he was not surprised by the video ( CNN via AP )

After pushing Ms Ventura to the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators, the footage shows. He turns around and kicks her as she lies curled up on the floor.

While he worked for Combs, Mr Bonds said that he would look out for Ms Ventura, and witnessed physical altercations.

“There was one time that [Ms Ventura] mentioned inside her lawsuit where she said she had to go over to the London hotel,” Mr Bonds said. “I was the one that was checking on her every day at the London hotel.”

“I saw them get into some rustling and punching matches,” he continued.

Mr Bond described his former boss as a “king manipulator.”

“When I look back, he’s a king manipulator. He can manipulate anything and anyone,” Mr Bonds replied. “Money and power is what he’s all about.”

The Independent has contacted Combs’ attorneys for comment.

Roger Bonds, pictured speaking to Piers Morgan, called Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs a ‘king manipulator' ( Piers Morgan Uncensored )

On Friday, the office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said that charges cannot be brought against Combs over the 2016 attack because of the statute of limitations.

“[I]f the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” a statement said.

Ms Ventura, a singer, filed a lawsuit in 2023 alleging that she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Diddy on many occasions over a decade.

The complaint cited the hotel altercation as occurring “around March 2016”. Combs was “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye,” it read.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs apologizes for 2016 attack of Cassie Ventura

After the mogul fell asleep, Ms Ventura attempted to leave the hotel room, but he “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her”, the complaint stated.

Combs released an apology video, calling his behaviour “inexcusable.” He said that he “takes full responsibility for his actions in the video,” and called the attack “one of the darkest times” in his life. He did not mention Ms Ventura by name.

Ms Ventura’s attorney Meredith Firetog said the apology was “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Ms Firetog toldCNN in a statement.

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”