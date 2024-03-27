Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper 50 Cent has reacted on social media after federal agents raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’s Los Angeles and Miami homes.

Homeland Security raided both of Diddy’s homes “in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation” according to Fox 11, who were first to report on the raids on Monday 25 March.

It was unclear whether Diddy was present at the time.

“S**t just got real,” 50 Cent posted on Instagram, with an image of the raid on Diddy’s Los Angeles home from Fox 11’s live news segment, where his sons King and Justin Combs were reported to be in handcuffs.

“The Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs,” 50 Cent added.

The Independent has contacted Combs’ representatives for comment.

In a statement, Homeland Security said: “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

The rapper and music mogul, credited with helping launch the careers of multiple artists such as Biggie Smalls, Usher, and Mary J Blige, has been hit with a series of lawsuits over the last six months, including allegations of sexual assault.

Law enforcement rides a vehicle near a property belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday, March 25, 2024, in Los Angeles (AP/Getty)

In February, a male music producer has accused Combs of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to sleep with sex workers.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court New York, accused the music mogul of repeated instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching. It also said that the man had to work in a bathroom while Combs showered and walked around naked.

Diddy has denied all the accusations.

Combs’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, branded the events described in the lawsuit “pure fiction”.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” he said. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

(Getty)

50 Cent has repeatedly gone after the fellow musician since singer Cassie’s lawsuit in November 2023, which accused Diddy of rape and abuse.

Earlier this month, he teased a crowd at a show in Phoenix, saying, “We don’t want too much love, you know what happened with Brother Love and s**t,” referring to the new nickname Diddy adopted in 2017.

He also offered to buy Revolt, a television network Diddy founded with Andy Schuon in 2013, after Diddy stepped down as chair.