50 Cent slams Diddy apology video after shocking Cassie attack footage

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rapper 50 Cent has criticised Sean “Diddy“ Combs’ apology video, which he posted on social media after footage was released showing the music mogul attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

CCTV footage from a 2016 incident shows Combs chasing the singer down a hotel hallway before punching and kicking her to the floor. Combs, wearing only a towel around his waist and a pair of socks, then attempts to drag Ventura back down the corridor.

Posting to Instagram in response to Combs’ subsequent apology video, 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – said: “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”

Combs, 54, took to Instagram to break his silence over the footage hours earlier. In the video, Combs called his behaviour “inexcusable” and said he “takes full responsibility for his actions in the video”.

He referred to the incident as “one of the darkest times in his life”, saying that he was “f***ed up” and is “disgusted by his actions”.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper said he “has asked God for his mercy and grace” but is “not asking for forgiveness”, adding that he is “truly sorry” and that he sought professional help and went to therapy and rehab in the aftermath of the 2016 incident.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said. ”I was f***ed up – I hit rock bottom – but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable.”

50 Cent has continued to publicly comment on string of lawsuits being brought against Diddy ( Getty Images )

In another post shared hours after the CCTV footage was released, 50 Cent, 48, posted a picture of a statement previously shared by Combs, in which he denied allegations of trafficking, rape and sexual abuse brought against him.

The “In Da Club” rapper wrote alongside it: “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…”

Prior to the hotel security footage coming to light, Combs had strongly denied all of the allegations against him including claims that he had trapped Cassie in “a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” during their relationship.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Independent has contacted Comb’s representatives for comment.

50 Cent has continued to publicly comment on the string of lawsuits brought against the musician in recent months. When Homeland Security raided both of Diddy’s homes “in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation” on 25 March, 50 Cent posted an image of the raid, writing: “S*** just got real…The Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs”.

Cassie and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ( Alamy )

In March, 50 Cent teased a crowd at a show in Phoenix, saying: “We don’t want too much love, you know what happened with Brother Love and s***,” referring to the new nickname Combs adopted in 2017.

The “21 Questions” singer also offered to buy Revolt, a television network Combs founded with Andy Schuon in 2013, after Combs stepped down as chair.

The rapper has also teased plans to make a documentary about Combs, claiming that the film would break viewing records. Alongside a parody cover art of Combs, 50 Cent wrote the caption on his social media channels: “This is going to break records when this drops.”

The newly unearthed video from the 2016 CCTV footage appears to corroborate several allegations made in a lawsuit brought by Ventura in 2023, in which she claimed she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs on several occasions over 10 years.

Shocking footage shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016

The incident allegedly took place in the InterContinental Hotel, Los Angeles. CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.

Combs had signed the R&B singer to his label in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37. The pair entered into a relationship after which the singer says a cycle of abuse began. Combs has strongly denied all allegations against him.

According to the complaint, which cited the hotel hallway altercation as occurring “around March 2016”, Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye”.

After Combs fell asleep, Ventura said she had attempted to leave the hotel room, but he woke up and “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her”, the complaint said.

“He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape,” it stated.

Combs is currently facing a string of civil lawsuits, which have accused him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape. Combs has vehemently denied the allegations against him, while his lawyers have branded the lawsuits and their accusations as money grabs, “baseless” or “sickening.” The musician has not been formally charged.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)