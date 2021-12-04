50 Cent has apologised to Madonna after admitting he “hurt” her feelings.

Last week, Madonna posted a series of photographs that showed her posing partially nude in various positions in a bedroom.

50 Cent mocked the risqué photos, which prompted the singer to share a photo of the pair alongside the caption: “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!”

The singer added: “I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

In response to Madonna’s comments, 50 Cent wrote: “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03 [sic].”

He continued: “Ok Im sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

50 Cent and Madonna have been friends for many years (Getty Images)

The rapper was referencing his comparison of one of Madonna’s photos to a picture of the Wicked Witch of the East’s legs under Dorothy’s house in The Wizard of Oz.

Following Madonna’s posting of the photos, the rapper had written: “Yo this is the funniest s**! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up. LMFAO.”