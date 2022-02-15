50 Cent has poked fun at his own surprise appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show after it went viral.

The rapper, 46, emerged on stage at Sunday (13 February) night’s event swinging upside down like a bat and performed for the crowd of 70,000 people at the SoFi Stadium.

In a new Instagram post on Monday (14 February), 50 Cent wrote: “Waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again? (sic)”

The post also showed a long-circulating meme of a man trying to hold in his gas.

50 Cent performed his 2003 hit “In Da Club” at the event with an ensemble including Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. In the original music video for the song, 50 Cent was pictured upside down in a medical lab.

Many memes have circulated since the event, with 50 Cent compared variously to characters Spider-Man, Batman, Luke Skywalker and Homer Simpson, to name a few.

50 Cent’s appearance came after Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the show with “Still Dre” and “California Love”.

