50 Cent will embark on a global tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The Final Lap Tour will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday 21 July, before commencing the European leg on Thursday 28 September in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Additional dates for Australia, New Zealand and Asia will be announced later.

According to a press release, “The Final Lap Tour will feature the rap icon performing dozens of fan-favourite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.”

50 Cent will also be joined by longtime friend Busta Rhymes across all the tour dates, and R&B singer Jeremih will support the North American leg with more special guests to be announced.

Find a full list of North American and European tour dates in his Instagram post below.

To purchase tickets for any of the North American dates, fans can register now through Sunday 7 May at 11:59 pm EST for the Ticketmaster verified fan presale here. Those who receive an access code will be able to participate in the presale starting Wednesday 10 May.

Limited tickets will be sold during the general sale, starting on Friday 12 May at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

For those interested in European tickets, they will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday 10 May at 10am local time and available to the general public on Friday 12 May at 10am local time on 50Cent.com.

Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry, Sire Spirits bottle signings, access to afterparty events, and more. For VIP Package information, visit vipnation.com and for all other tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.