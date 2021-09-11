Bruce Springsteen moved viewers to tears with a live musical performance at the 9/11 memorial service.

Today (11 September) marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on New York’s World Trade Centre, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

Springsteen performed a solo acoustic rendition of his song “I’ll See You In My Dreams” at the World Trade Centre memorial plaza as part of a wider ceremony attended by dignitaries and family members of 9/11 victims.

“God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, and their families, their friends and their loved ones,” said Springsteen, introducing the song.

Viewers shared their reaction to the emotional performance on social media.

“That sad sound of a lonely musical instrument playing while names are being read at New York #911Anniversary is absolutely haunting. Thank you, Bruce Springsteen,” wrote one person.

“Watching Bruce Springsteen sing today at the 9/11 Memorial moved me to tears,” wrote another.

The BBC’s Kelly-Leigh Cooper wrote: “The #911Anniversary ceremony in New York is heartbreaking to watch. Such a long list of names being read out right now, including many by young family members who never got to meet them. Also this Bruce Springsteen performance – so moving and apt.”

