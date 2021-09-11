Biden calls for unity as US marks 20 years since 9/11 attacks

✕ Close 20 years of conflict and terror since 9/11

Joe Biden has called for a return to the spirit of “true national unity” that took hold in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago.

In a television address on Friday night he said that togetherness was seen in “heroism everywhere”, adding: “To me that's the central lesson of 11 September. Unity is our greatest strength.”

The US president is to visit the site of all three attacks today, in New York City and Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon.

Washington has only just ended its involvement in one of the wars spawned by 9/11. Mr Biden withdrew American forces from Afghanistan last month as the native army the US had spent billions to equip and train collapsed, allowing the Taliban to retake power.

His unilateral decision caught allied nations on the hop and led to chaos at Kabul airport as thousands begged to be saved from the returning theocrats.

Meanwhile, people outside the US will reflect on a world forever changed by the hijackings which killed nearly 3,000 people two decades ago.

All-seeing government surveillance and other privacy infringements like full-body scanners at airports; the rise of Isis in the aftermath of the Iraq war; civilians slaughtered in anonymous drone strikes, including children; lawless “rendition” kidnappings of innocents and terrorists alike.

All this and more can be traced to the hours in which the globe stood aghast, watching smoke billow from the World Trade Centre before the towers’ horrifying collapse.