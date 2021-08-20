Aaliyah fans are celebrating as the late singer’s album One in a Million arrived on streaming platforms for the first time.

The R&B artist released three albums from 1994 to 2001, the final self-titled record being released one month before she died in a plane crash.

Over the years, Aaliyah’s music has become notoriously hard to listen to and, despite being promised multiple times in the past, has never appeared on streaming services due to disputes between her estate and record label.

However, on Friday (20 August), the singer’s second album One in a Million, released in 1996 when Aaliyah was just 16, was made available online for the first time.

The news was widely celebrated by fans, many of whom shared their excitement at Aaliyah’s music being made available to a new, younger audience.

Musician Amorphous tweeted; “A whole new generation of people are about to discover Aaliyah’s timeless music and why she will forever be important to culture. That alone is a beautiful thing.

“I cannot believe Aaliyah’s music is actually... available in this format now. I never thought I’d see the day. I really gave up years ago. This is such a beautiful moment, no matter how you cut it.”

One fan tweeted: “Aaliyah’s music can now be heard with no limitations, we’ve waited so long and she deserves this !!”

“We love you forever & always Aaliyah,” another tweet read. “I’m so glad this is just the start of the general public getting to hear through your music just why we celebrate & go so hard for your legacy each & everyday!”

One fan wrote: “One in a Million is a 25-year old album and it sounds like something fresh out of today’s charts! Aaliyah was truly ahead of her time! gave us such a classic album and same goes for the red album too when that drops! stop playing on her name!”

Aaliyah’s other albums are expected to arrive on streaming services in the coming months, with the soundtrack to Romeo Must Die coming out on 3 September, Aaliyah arriving on 10 September and compilations I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah released on 8 October.

However, there could still be legal challenges preventing these records from being released, or even removing One in a Million from streaming again.