Aaliyah’s music is finally coming to streaming services – to the upset of her estate

Aaliyah’s music is finally heading to streaming services later this year, the record label Blackground Records 2.0 has confirmed.

Large parts of the late R&B singer’s discography has never been made available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

That changes this August when her second album, One in a Million is released, with release dates also confirmed for the rest of her back catalogue.

On 3 September, the Romeo Must Die Soundtrack will drop, followed by her self-titled final album seven days later.

October will also see the release of a posthumous compilation album, I Care 4 U and the greatest hits LP, Ultimate Aaliyah, the label says.

However, the decision to release the music has not been without controversy. Aaliyah’s estate, which is run by her mother, Diane Houghton, released a statement this week confirming they have not approved the releases.

“Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus. For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorised projects targeted to tarnish,” the statement said.

Blackground Records 2.0, owned by Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry Hankerson, also announced that previously unavailable projects from Timbaland, Toni Braxton and Tank would also be released for streaming.

Aaliyah was first signed as a recording artist when she was 12-years-old, releasing her debut album two years later, which is available to stream on Spotify.

She died in a plane crash in August 2001 at the age of 22.