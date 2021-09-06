ABBA fans are gearing up for the launch of the Swedish pop group’s new concert experience at Stratford, London, as tickets go on sale this week.

In a global announcement on Thursday, the band announced their reunion along with two new singles, the concert shows, and a new album scheduled for release on 5 November.

Fans were able to pre-register for tickets, which are on sale today (6 September), while general sale tickets are released tomorrow.

The Independent was sent a previously unseen image (by Alan Schaller) of the purpose-built stadium in Stratford, London, where the concerts will take place from 27 May 2022 for four years.

All four members of ABBA will appear onstage digitally with a 10-piece band for the shows.

See the photo below:

A look at the arena where the ABBA Voyage shows will take place (Alan Schaller)

The Independent’s technology editor Andrew Griffin also took a photo of the arena while out on his morning run.

The ABBA Voyage arena (Andrew Griffin/The Independent)

Speaking about the reunion, ABBA said in a statement: “It’s been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to “The Visitors”.

“To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!

“To all of you who patiently have followed us in some way or another these past decades: Thank you for waiting – it’s time for a new journey to begin.”