ABBA Voyage 2022 tour: Dates, tickets and presale information

ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.

To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.

Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.

The first lot of tickets will go on sale at 10am this morning (5 September) to those who pre-ordered the new album before midday on Saturday (4 September).

The remaining presale tickets will go on sale here at 10am on Monday (6 September) – in order to gain access, you must register here before midday today.

General sale for tickets will begin on Tuesday (7 September) at 10am.

Created with George Lucas’ studio Industrial Light & Magic, which is used for the digital effects in Star Wars, animated versions of the band will be going around the world from 2022 to 2026.

The group began working on the digital concert before getting back in the studio together to create new material.

ABBA (Getty)

The residency will take place at the purpose built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and has capacity for 3000 fans.