ABBA Voyage tickets 2022 – live updates: Dates, general sale and seating at the arena
General sale tickets are released this morning
ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.
To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.
Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.
General sale for tickets will begin on Tuesday (7 September) at 10am.
Created with George Lucas’ studio Industrial Light & Magic, which is used for the digital effects in Star Wars, animated versions of the band will be going around the world from 2022 to 2026.
The residency will take place at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, which has capacity for 3,000 fans.
We're seeing a lot of happy ABBA fans who managed to get tickets!
Quick reminder as we approach the moment of truth:
How much are ABBA tickets?
There are a variety of different ticket types available for the ABBA Voyage concerts, including general admission, auditorium seating and dance booths. There are eight dance booths, each named after people from the ABBA universe. You can book individual seats in a booth but also book an entire one for your party or special event! Each one has seating, plus your very own dance floor.
General admission are for standing (or dancing) only, meaning you’ll be closer to the stage than anyone else!
Pricing for the auditorium seating depends on the location you want to be in.
Find tickets and more information on Ticketmaster here.
The ABBA Voyage album – new music reviews
I was really impressed by the two ABBA singles the band released during their global announcement... read my review below!
ABBA’s first new songs in 40 years are gold standard – review
The band claim they’re ‘not the same this time around’ but to fans, it will seem as though nothing’s changed. How wonderful that is
ABBA album Voyage breaks Take That record
According to the Official Charts, ABBA’s new album Voyage – scheduled for release on 5 November – is now the most pre-ordered album in Universal Music UK history, surpassing a record held by Take That!
First look at ABBA Voyage concert venue
If you missed it yesterday, The Independent was given a first look at the purpose-built arena where the ABBA Voyage concerts will take place in Stratford, London.
All four members of ABBA will appear onstage digitally with a 10-piece band for the shows.
Speaking about the reunion, ABBA said in a statement: “It’s been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to “The Visitors”.
“To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!”
Take a look at the venue where ABBA reunion shows will take place
Tickets are on sale this week for the band’s four-year residency at a purpose-built arena in London
How to get ABBA tickets
Following the presale at 10am on both Sunday and Monday morning, your last chance to get tickets to Abba’s concert experience will be at 10am today on Ticketmaster. The Voyage tour residency in London will start in May 2022 and last until September, before it’s taken all around the world.
Hello and welcome to our liveblog of today’s ABBA ticket sale, it’s all very exciting.
Fans today will be hoping to get their hands on the general sale tickets which are being released at 10am.
