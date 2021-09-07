✕ Close ABBA celebrate 40 years

ABBA have reunited and announced they will be hosting a “revolutionary” concert residency from May 2022.

To accompany their newly revealed album, Voyage, which will be released 5 November, the band will embark on a four-year residency from May 2022 – but with a twist.

Instead of original members Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid embarking on a world tour, they will instead send digital avatars of themselves to perform to millions of fans around the globe.

General sale for tickets will begin on Tuesday (7 September) at 10am.

Created with George Lucas’ studio Industrial Light & Magic, which is used for the digital effects in Star Wars, animated versions of the band will be going around the world from 2022 to 2026.

The residency will take place at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, which has capacity for 3,000 fans.

Follow the liveblog below