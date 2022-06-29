ABBA’s Benny Andersson covers Foo Fighters’ ‘Learn to Fly’ for Dave Grohl

ABBA’s Benny Andersson has covered Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” after frontman Dave Grohl wore an Abba shirt during his guest performance with Paul McCartney at Glastonbury.

Grohl has long been vocal about his appreciation for the iconic Swedish pop band, calling himself a “huge Abba fan”, in a previous interview.

Now, in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (28 June), Andersson has acknowledged Grohl’s love.

In the video, Andersson can be seen performing a piano cover of the rock band’s 1999 song “Learn to Fly”.

Before the video ends, he turns toward the camera to reveal that he’s wearing a Foo Fighters shirt.

Both Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters are tagged in the post, next to the raised hands emoji.

At Glastonbury, former Beatles member McCartney wowed audiences with his headlining set, which included a surprise guest appearance from Grohl as well as Bruce Springsteen.

The spot marked Grohl’s first public appearance since the death of Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins. This September the band are hosting two tribute concerts to the band’s late drummer. Among the performers joining the London show on 3 September are Liam Gallagher, Dave Chappelle and Chrissie Hynde.