Abba fans have reacted as the Swedish pop hitmakers released a new single, entitled “Just a Notion”.

The track is the third song released from their forthcoming album Voyage, the band’s first in four decades.

“Just a Notion” was originally recorded in September 1978, but was left off Abba’s sixth studio album, Voulez-Vous.

The new release features newly recorded instrumentals, as well as the original Seventies vocal recording.

Björn Ulvaeus has described the new single as “a ridiculously happy song”, adding: “Hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!”

Fans shared their thoughts about the new release on social media.

“On repeat!!! Tears streaming down my face! Thank you ABBA!” wrote one fan.

“I love it!!! Sounds GREAT!!!!!” wrote another.

“Ahhhh just heard it and I absolutely love it!!!! So beautiful and fun, in every way!! Just sublime,” someone else wrote.

Others, however, were less enthralled by the track.

“Loved the first two singles but this is a bit Chas n’ Dave if you ask me,” wrote one person.

Digital avatars of the band are set to perform alongside a 10-piece live band as part of the Abba Voyage Tour, which will take place next year.

You can find more information about the tour, including how to purchase tickets, here.

Voyage is released on 5 November.