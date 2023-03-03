Abba Voyage virtual concert ‘being considered for world tour’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Abba Voyage show will soon travel “around the world”, organisers have reportedly said.

The virtual concert, which sees hologram- style “Abba-tars” of the pop band performing a full setlist in a purpose-built arena, has seen enormous demand.

The unique concert, which opened last May, has sold over a million tickets.

Following its success, Universal Music Group has reportedly said that the show will soon go on tour around the world.

“Plans are now in development to take ‘ABBA Voyage’ around the world,” said Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge while on a company earnings call, reported Variety.

A representative for Abba Voyage declined to comment, but a source close to the project said that the focus was on London for the forseeable.

Abba, who formed in Sweden in 1972, are famous for multiple hits including “Dancing Queen”, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) and “Mamma Mia”.

The group is made up of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. They are named Abba as it is an acronym of their names.

The Abba Voyage virtual concert (Abba Voyage/PA) (PA Media)

The “scarily real” digital versions of the band members were created by George Lucas’s production company, Industrial Light & Magic.

In the four star review of the show, The Independent called Abba Voyage a “ground-breaking venture”.

“There’s a band of 10, a 20-song setlist, and strobes, beads, and domes of light submerge the crowd. It’s an incredible spectacle,” wrote Jessie Thompson.