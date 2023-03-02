Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have speculated that Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, has shared some subtle responses to the alleged feud between his son’s wife, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez.

Mallette made a brief comment about online hate on Twitter on 25 February, amid rumours about Gomez feuding with Bieber. The tweet also came after fans accused the model and her pal Kylie Jenner of making fun of the “Rare” singer.

“Hate is ugly. Don’t be ugly,” Mallette wrote.

In response, Twitter users were quick to assume that the post was Mallette’s way of defending her daughter-in-law. Fans also replied to the tweet by claiming that Bieber should “listen to her mother-in-law” and “stop” making fun of Gomez.

“Bullying and body shaming in 2023 at her BIG AGE is so childish and disgusting. She needs to be stopped! Your daughter in law has been bullying Selena for YEARS! WE ARE TIRED. Please tell her to leave our girl alone. Thanks!” one fan claimed.

Another fan pointed out Hailey’s deleted TikTok video from January, which people have claimed was about Gomez being body-shamed by trolls on Instagram. However, Hailey later denied that claim and said in a TikTok comment that her video wasn’t “directed at anyone”.

“Pattie, we have no problem with you but wasn’t the hate ugly when your daughter-in-law was making ‘I’m not saying she deserved it but I’m saying god’s timing is always right” videos? we’re not the ones you should be giving advice to,’ one Twitter user wrote.

However, other people showed their support to Mallette’s family and agreed with her post.

“Thank you pattie, this is all too much and gotten worse out of nowhere. People preach about kindness and not bullying, and they’re actually doing that,” one wrote.

Before Mallette shared this tweet, social media users also claimed that she liked different tweets about Gomez announcing her social media break on 23 February. She ended up reactivating her TikTok account days later.

One fan alleged: “Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette had liked and unliked a tweet about Selena leaving social media.”

This isn’t the only theory that fans have shared about the feud. On TikTok, people have been speculating that Taylor Swift’s hit song, “Question…?” is about her best friend, Gomez’s, split from Justin. They claimed that Swift used lines like “second best” or “suitable” to describe Hailey, who married Justin in 2018, mere months after he ended his off and on relationship, which started in 2010, with Gomez.

Along with Hailey Bieber’s deleted TiKTok from January, fans have also claimed that some of her posts appear to be about the “Who Says” singer. Earlier this month, Jenner shared a screenshot of her and Bieber’s eyebrows, prompting fans to assume that they were mocking the Only Murders in the Building star’s eyebrow post on TikTok. However, the Kylie Baby founder shut down these claims in the comments of TikTok video, writing: “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

While The Kardashians star claimed that there wasn’t any bad blood between her and Gomez, her follower count on Instagram has still changed amid the rumours. Days after the Wizards of Waverly Place star surpassed Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram, the reality star has lost over 500,000 followers. Jenner went from 380,398,976 followers to 379,879,618 followers in one week, according to Social Blade, which publicly tracks user’s social media analytics.