Kylie Jenner responds to claim she and Hailey Bieber made fun of Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner is speaking out in support of Selena Gomez in response to a claim that she and Hailey Bieber made fun of the singer.

In a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, @devotedly.yours shared a screenshot of Jenner’s recent Instagram Story, which featured a selfie of the reality star and a caption that read: “this was an accident ?????” Jenner then shared another screenshot of her FaceTime call with Bieber, which had their eyebrows close to the camera.

According to @devotedly.yours, these posts appeared to be poking fun at Gomez since they were shared hours after the actor said in a TikTok story that she “accidentally laminated her brows too much”.

The TikTok user defended her theory about Jenner’s post with Bieber, explaining: “1,000 per cent, I am not reaching. In my opinion, they are shading Selena Gomez. And this is very, very, very childish.”

In the comments of the video, The Kardashians star didn’t hesitate to deny these claims.

“This is reaching,” Jenner wrote. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Although Jenner’s comment appears to have been deleted, Gomez also responded to the video by denying the claims and supporting the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary,” she wrote, via Us Weekly. “I’m a fan of Kylie!

This speculation also came as fans have been praising Gomez for surpassing Jenner’s follower count on Instagram, making the “Wolves” singer the most followed woman on the app.

While Jenner and Gomez made it clear that their on good terms, Bieber has not yet commented on the viral TikTok video.

These rumours also come two weeks after Gomez responded to other speculation that Bieber’s since deleted-TikTok video was about her.

Fans have long pinned Gomez and Bieber against each other, primarily because Bieber is married to Justin Bieber, Gomez’s ex-boyfriend. So, when the pair were seen smiling and hugging for a photo together at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022, they instantly made headlines.

Their viral reunion also came one month after Bieber addressed her relationship with Gomez and cleared up speculation surrounding their alleged feud.

“She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect,” she said, during an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations. I respect her, there’s no drama personally.

In November 2022, Gomez addressed her public reunion with Bieber during an interview with Vulture. When asked what the “story” was behind that meeting, she responded: “Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.”