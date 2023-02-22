Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has opened up about feeling “connected” to her older sister, Kim Kardashian, after her rumoured split from partner Travis Scott.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italy for the cover of its March 2023 issue, the 25-year-old spoke about her relationship with her siblings and shared which sister out of her four, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, was her “favourite”.

Kylie said that while her answer “changes over time,” her favourite sister is currently Kim. When asked why, she said she and the Skims founder have garnered a strong understanding of one another.

“Kim has changed so much recently,” Kylie told the publication. “We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

She also pointed out that she learned how important it is to have “strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may” from Kim before adding that “Kim is really strong, really resilient”.

While Kylie didn’t specify which of her sister’s experiences she could relate to, her remark could be a reference to her rumoured breakup and Kim’s heavily publicised divorce.

In January,Us Weekly reported that Kylie and Scott had split for a second time after rekindling their romance in February 2020.

A source claimed to the publication that they were “off again” and that although they were supposed to “spend the holidays together,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted to go on a trip with her family instead.

The publication also claimed that they’re on good terms, as they share a four-year-old daughter, Stormi, and one-year-old son, Aire, together.

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on-again off-again, but always remain friends and great coparents,” the source said.

Another source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the pair are “on a break” and “have had an up and down relationship,” so their time apart doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re “over for good”.

Meanwhile, Kim’s former relationship has made plenty of its own headlines over the last two years. She first filed for divorce from ex Kanye West in February 2021. Their divorce was finalised in November 2022, with the two of them given “equal access” to their children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Kim has often spoken publicly about the breakup and even explained why she filed for divorce during an interview with Vogue in February 2022.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”

She added: “Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

Following her split, she famously dated Pete Davidson from October 2021 until August 2022. The former couple was attacked online on many occasions by West.

Elsewhere in her interview with Vanity Fair, Kylie spoke about her relationship with her three other sisters and revealed that she has the least in common with Kendall.

“You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us,” she explained.

Kylie also described the things she’s learned from Kendall, Khloé, and Kourtney.

“Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney, the value of health and the need to not be superficial,” the Kylie Swim founder added.