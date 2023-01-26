Kylie Jenner reacts to video joking about decision-making behind son’s name

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner expressed her amusement over a video that made fun of how she and Travis Scott decided on their son’s name, Aire.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, @simo_ziqubu portrayed the reality star and rapper in a brief skit. The skit involves the faux Jenner and Scott having a conversation about their son, who they welcomed in February 2022. The text over the video read: “Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott deciding on a baby name.”

As Jenner, the TikTok user lip synced the opening scene of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The audio of the scene lists the four elements: “water, earth, fire, and air.”

While she read out each of the elements, the TikToker responded by pretending to be Scott and shook his head to these supposed named suggestions. When she recited the word “air,” he quickly shot up from his bed.

In the comments of the TikTok video, which has more than 12.5m views, the 25-year-old model responded with two crying-laughing face emojis.

Many other viewers expressed their amusement over the video and poked fun at the name of Aire’s four-year-old sister, Stormi.

“I hope Stormi & Aire dont fight or there will be a tornado,” one joked, while another added: “Aire force one.”

“Stormi, Aire next gonna be rainy,” a third wrote.

The video came a few days after Jenner finally shared the name of her son, nearly a year after he was born. She posted a set of four photos on Instagram with the caption: “Aire,” followed by a heart emoji.

Following the news, some fans were confused about how to pronounce the baby’s name. A fan account on Instagram, with the username @kyliesnapchat, shared a video of Jenner’s second child and asked followers: “Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?”

Jenner herself then cleared up the confusion and responded to the post with the word “AIR”, along with a red heart emoji.

In the wake of the announcement, fans couldn’t help but point out that her son’s name has a very different meaning in Arabic.

“Umm should someone tell Kylie Jenner she renamed her son Aire which is a common Arabic expression for ‘my penis’ or nah?” tweeted journalist Antoinette Lattouf on Saturday.

The word “Ayre” seemingly translates to “best friend” but can also mean “penis depending on its use”, according to Urban Dictionary.

Initially, Jenner and Scott announced that their son was called Wolf Webster. However, in March 2022, the reality star said they changed his name because they “didn’t feel like it was him”. In an episode of The Kardashians which aired in August, Jenner gaved an extended explanation about the name change.

“Wolf was never on our list, it was actually something Khloe suggested and I liked the name – it just wasn’t him,” she said.