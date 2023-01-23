Kylie Jenner explains how to pronounce her son’s new name

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has cleared up any confusion over how to pronounce her son’s new name, Aire Webster.

The Kylie Jenner Cosmetics mogul announced her and Travis Scott’s 11-month-old son’s name on Saturday (21 January).

It comes after the couple initially named him Wolf Webster, but later said they changed it because it “just really didn’t feel like it was him”.

Jenner, 25, posted her son’s new name and photos of his face for the first time over the weekend, including snaps of them cuddling and of Aire by himself.

She captioned it: “Aire” alongside a red heart emoji.

However, some fans were confused about how to pronounce the baby’s new moniker and wondered if it was said “air” or “air-ee”.

A fan account on Instagram with the handle @KylieSnapchat shared a video of Jenner’s second child and asked followers: “Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?”

Jenner herself responded to the post with a comment and said: “AIR”, adding a red heart emoji.

Fans praised the reality star for the new name choice, with one person saying it was a “beautiful name” and another adding that Aire is a “beautiful boy”.

“Congratulations to you all, what a precious little face!” one fan wrote, while another said: “Oh wow, he looks just like Stormi.”

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in August, Jenner explained why she changed the baby’s name.

“Wolf was never on our list, it was actually something Khloe suggested and I liked the name – it just wasn’t him,” she said. At the time of filming the episode, she said she and Scott had yet to come up with a new name.

Her older sister Kim Kardashian added in the episode: “Naming a child is the hardest thing in the world.”

Jenner and Scott also share four-year-old daughter, Stormi. They began dating in April 2017.