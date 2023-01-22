Kylie Jenner finally shares son’s name after deciding Wolf ‘just wasn’t him’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has finally shared the name of her son, 11 months after he was born.

The reality TV star welcomed her second child, a boy, with rapper Travis Scott on 2 February 2022.

Initially, the couple announced that their son was called Wolf Webster, but on 21 March, Jenner said that the pair had changed his name as they “just really didn’t feel like it was him”.

The new name had remained a mystery until Saturday (21 January), when Jenner shared her son’s name and photos of his face for the first time.

Jenner posted a set of four photos to Instagram, with two showing her child on his own, while the other two showed the pair cuddling.

Revealing his name, she captioned the post: “Aire” followed by a heart emoji.

“I love you Aire Webster,” commented his grandmother Kris Jenner.

Also in the comment section, Sza wrote: “Omg angel,” while Chloe Bailey cooed: “He’s so handsome.”

Jenner’s half-sister Khloe Kardashian added: “The king!!! Young king!!!!!”

In August, Jenner explained why she had changed her son’s name on an episode of The Kardashians.

“Wolf was never on our list, it was actually something Khloe suggested and I liked the name – it just wasn’t him,” she said. However, when asked if she’d come up with a new name for their son yet, she clarified that she hadn’t.

Jenner and Scott with their daughter Stormi Webster in May (Getty Images for MRC)

Kardashian added: “Naming a child is the hardest thing in the world.”

Last week, reports emerged claiming that Jenner and Scott had split for the second time. The couple, who first began dating in April 2017, also share a daughter Stormi, four.

However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair were simply “on a break” and have an “up and down” relationship.

“Although they aren’t together right now, it doesn’t mean it’s over for good,” they said.

The Independent has contacted Jenner and Scott’s representatives for comment.