Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to change their child Wolf’s name, the 24-year-old billionaire beauty mogul said on Monday (21 March).

Jenner announced the birth of her son with rapper Scott on 6 February, clarifying that he was born on 2 February – a day after his big sister Stormi Webster’s birthday.

On 11 February, she shared that the couple had named their newborn “Wolf Webster” in an announcement that was preceded by much speculation from fans.

They believed Jenner and Scott – real name Jacques Bermon Webster I – had named their son “Angel” after friends and family posted angel-themed comments on Jenner’s Instagram.

Now, on Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told her 320 million Instagram followers that her child’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore”.

Explaining their decision, Jenner wrote: “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The child’s new name has not yet been revealed.

Kylie Jenner told her 320 million followers she and Scott have decided to change their newborn son’s name (Instagram/@kyliejenner )

Earlier on Monday, Jenner posted a nine-minute long YouTube video dedicated to her son to celebrate the birth of her second child with Scott.

Highlights from the video include messages from the Kardashian-Jenner family, a look into the baby’s nursery, and the moment he was born.

Earlier this week, the Kylie Skin founder gave an update on her postpartum experience since giving birth to her son in February.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram on 14 March, Jenner admitted that her postpartum journey “has not been easy”.

“This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter,” Jenner wrote on social media.