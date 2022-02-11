After days of speculation, Kylie Jenner announced that she and rapper Travis Scott have named their newborn son Wolf Webster.

Jenner gave birth to the couple’s second child on 2 February, and announced his arrival with a black-and-white Instagram post of her daughter Stormi holding the newborn baby’s hand. “2/2/22,” she captioned the post.

On Friday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the baby’s name on her Instagram Stories, where she shared a simple post that read: “Wolf Webster.”

The announcement comes after much baby name speculation from fans, who believed the couple had chosen to name their son “Angel” after friends and family posted angel-themed comments on Jenner’s Instagram.

Following the name reveal, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts, with some praising Jenner and Scott for choosing the unique name while others have questioned the unusual choice.

“Kylie did not just name her kid Wolf Webster…” one person tweeted, while another said: “Well, I sure didn’t see ‘Wolf Webster’ coming.”

Other fans joked about first glimpses of the newborn, with one tweet showing a picture of a wolf edited onto an image of Jenner pushing a stroller along with the caption: “Kylie Jenner spotted with new baby wolf.”

“Leaked first picture of Wolf Webster,” tweeted @virgobiddies with a picture of Taylor Lautner from Twilight, with many fans jokingly taking the baby’s name as confirmation that Jenner is Team Jacob.

However, others revealed that they “love” the name that Jenner chose, with one person writing: “Everyone is pressed over Kylie naming her son ‘Wolf’ but I absolutely love that name!”