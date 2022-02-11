Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

On Friday 11 February, the 24-year-old beauty mogul shared the news that she had named her newborn son Wolf Webster on her Instagram Story.

Jenner gave birth to her second child on 2 February, and announced his arrival with a sweet Instagram photo of daughter Stormi holding her new brother’s hand. In the caption of the black-and-white photo, Jenner wrote: “2/2/22.”

Since the announcement, fans have been speculating over the baby boy’s name, with some even looking to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s mother Kris Jenner for the answer.

In the comments under Kylie’s Instagram post, Kris had gushed over her new grandchild, commenting “Angel Pie,” which led fans to believe the baby’s name was Angel.

Others pointed out that the comment section was full of references to angels from Jenner’s friends and family. Kim Kardashian, Jenner’s half-sister, commented with an angel emoji and a blue heart, and one of Jenner’s closest friends, Anastasia Karanikolaou, also wrote: “Angel baby”.

Jenner confirmed she and Travis Scott were expecting their second child in a touching Instagram video last September. The minute-and-a-half long video features moments from when Jenner told her mother the news, with Kris calling it one of the “happiest days” of her life.