Caitlyn Jenner says Kylie is ‘doing great’ after birth

Kylie Jenner is “doing great” after the birth of her second child last week, Caitlyn Jenner has said.

The former Olympic gold medallist told Good Morning Britain that she has to be “very sensitive” when she speaks about her family, but confirmed that both Kylie and her new son are well.

It comes after the 24-year-old reality star and cosmetics mogul announced the arrival of her baby boy born on 2 February, sharing a black and white photograph of his hand on her Instagram account.

Caitlyn, who now has 19 grandchildren, appeared on the programme via video link from Malibu.

Asked if she has met the new arrival, the 72-year-old said: “Oh, we’re going there. Yes, I have. The family is growing.

“Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I’ve got to be very quiet. I have got to be very sensitive when I talk about family.

“But they’re great, Kylie’s doing great, everybody’s doing good. I have the next one, the 20th grandchild, by my son Burt and his wife Val,” she added.

“They’re due in a month with a little girl. So I’m going for number 20 here in about a month. I can never keep all of the birthdays right, it’s all on computer.”

Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, have a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born the year after they started dating in 2017.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star famously kept her first pregnancy a secret, surprising fans completely when she went public with the news after Stormi was born in February 2018.

Kylie and Scott announced they were expecting a second child in a 90-secon video shared to Instagram in September 2021.

The couple have not yet revealed the name of their son, but fans think Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, may have inadvertently done so by commenting on the Instagram post.

Jenner left a comment that read: “Angel Pie” under the post, leading to speculation among fans that the baby’s name might be Angel.

Other comments from Kylie’s close friends and family also referenced angels, with sister Kim Kardashian leaving and angel emoji and a blue heart and friend Anastasia Karanikolaou writing: “Angel baby.”