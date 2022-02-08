Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome baby son as fans ‘figure out’ name

Kylie Jenner and her other half Travis Scott have welcomed their second child together.

The reality TV star, 24, and her rapper boyfriend, 30, are already parents to four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

They welcomed a son on 2 February, 2022, only a day after Stormi’s fourth birthday.

The name of their son is yet to be revealed, but the most popular - and feasible - guess is Angel, as both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian commented angel references under Kylie’s Instagram post.

Their son was also born on 2/2/22, an ‘angel number’.

