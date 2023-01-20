Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwyneth Paltrow has sparked criticism after sharing a recipe for a salmon “detox” salad while promoting Goop’s $195 seven-day “reset kit,” which includes recipes to “make one big meal a day” during the “weeklong elimination program”.

The actress and founder of the controversial wellness brand appeared in a video on the official Goop Instagram account on Thursday. In the short clip, Paltrow walked viewers through the steps involved in the salad recipe.

“I mean, look at how bountiful, and beautiful … that’s a big meal,” Paltrow began the video, as she showed off the finished salad.

The Transformers star then proceeded to demonstrate the steps required to make the salad, which included grilling zucchini, asparagus, and chives, before placing the vegetables on a bed of romaine lettuce. Paltrow then topped the salad with sliced avocado, a broiled salmon filet, and a chive, maple, dijon vinaigrette.

“What’s so nice about this reset is there’s so much food in it, and it’s all really nutrient-dense,” she said at one point during the video.

After taking a bite from the salad, which she declared “so good,” Paltrow concluded: “You would never know that this was a detox.”

“Thank you so much for following along my Goop detox reset. I’m feeling really good. Check out the kit on Goop.com,” she added.

The salad recipe has since sparked backlash in the comments section. Many people have criticised Paltrow for describing the meal as a “detox”.

“There’s no such thing. Girl you just make crap up to make a buck. Your liver is what takes care of cleansing the body of toxins. All this ‘cleanse’ bullsh*t is just another way for you to make cash,” one person, who described themselves as “a nurse practitioner who practices integrative medicine,” wrote. “You don’t need this ridiculous ‘cleanse’ gimmicky crap. Your liver and kidneys cleanse your body as they all work in harmony in an elegant manner …Your body is made in a way to cleanse yourself of all toxins.”

Another person pointed out that “your organs detox you every day,” before asking Paltrow “what foods are poisonous enough that you need to detox?”

“Removing certain foods from your diet is not the same as going through a detox,” they added.

As noted by Healthline, which describes “detox” as a “popular buzzword,” the body does not require detox diets or “expensive supplements” to eliminate toxins, as it “has a sophisticated way of eliminating toxins that involves the liver, kidneys, digestive system, skin, and lungs”.

Additionally, the health directory states that there is “no evidence” that “supports the use of these diets for toxin elimination or sustainable weight loss”. As for ways that individuals can optimise the body’s “natural detoxification system,” Healthline notes these include limiting alcohol intake, prioritising sleep, drinking more water, and reducing one’s intake of sugar and processed foods.

“LOVE but this IS NOT a detox.. let’s be truthful now,” one comment under the video reads.

In addition to criticism over Paltrow’s inaccurate description of the salad as a “detox,” others suggested that the language used by the actress comes across as “obsessive” and could contribute to “disordered eating”.

“She’s always detoxing/resetting what she eats. It feels obsessive. It also appears like disordered eating. It appears unhealthy,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “Detoxing language feels like dieting and weight loss talk in trendier clothing.”

“Why are we detoxing and resetting? Aren’t we okay just by loving and nourishing ourselves?” someone else asked.

In the accompanying caption, Goop described the recipes included in its G Tox 7-Day Reset Kit as being “so good you’ll forget you’re on a reset,” before encouraging followers to shop the kit through a link in its Instagram bio.

Per Goop’s website, the nearly $200 kit includes seven servings of a “Reset Cereal Blend,” seven days’ worth of servings of “Reset Protein Powder,” “Detoxifying Superpowder,” and “Gut Microbiome Superpowder,” a dry brush, and a “reset guide,” which includes everything to know about the detox and 20 “whole-food recipes to experiment with throughout your detox”.

“You’ll use those recipes to make one big meal a day (and dress up your smoothies and instant cereal blend),” the website explains. “Our plan provides a filling superfood cereal blend, a plant-based protein powder, and a recipe guide to take the guesswork out of the process,” the website description states. “An easy-to-follow schedule helps you experiment with new eating patterns and an intermittent fasting protocol. And you’ll get added support from daily superpowders formulated to help promote the body’s natural detoxification system and promote digestive health.”

Goop’s website also includes a disclaimer that notes “these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration,” and that the product “is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease”.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Paltrow and Goop for comment.