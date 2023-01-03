Gwyneth Paltrow scraps New Year’s resolutions for 2023: ‘Nothing left to quit’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwyneth Paltrow has said that she’s scrapping New Year’s resolutions for 2023.

The 50-year-old Avengers: End Game star has insisted that she’s got “nothing left to quit” and that resolutions often set us up for failure.

Writing in her Goop newsletter, she said: “I’m not a big resolutions person because I think it sets us up to fail. I try to set broader goals and work toward them all year.

“I think about the little incremental changes I can make as opposed to some big sweeping thing.

“Also, I’m so old now and have been doing this for so long that I kind of have nothing left to quit. It becomes about less-tangible things,” she explained.

Paltrow said that the New Year is a good opportunity to reassess certain goals, including: “What kind of leader do I want to be? What are my goals at work?”

She continued: “What kind of parent do I want to be now that my kids are older? I always imagine an ideal future state—and then I think about: What do I need to do to get there?”

The Marvel actor also reflected on the lessons she learnt in 2022.

Gwyneth Paltrow said that she had to ‘let go’ when her daughter left for college (Getty)

She said that a big realisation came when her 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, who Paltrow shares with ex-husband and Coldplay star Chris Martin, left for college.

Paltrow and Martin divorced in 2016, with the Mortdecai actor remarrying TV writer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Explaining her relationship with her, Paltrow said that she experienced “grief” when Apple started college and that she had to “let go”, reports metro.co.uk .

“As a parent, you are so entwined with your child. When they’re a toddler, you are their sun and moon – and they’re yours,” she wrote.

“And then when they leave the house, you’re confronted with these new ideas of life’s progressions and chapters.”

She explained: “The way that I got through the grief of that was a continuous letting go – letting go of control, ideas, perceptions, what I hope for her. And retrenching in – you know, you can always be someone’s sun.”

The Royal Tenenbaums actor explained that she believes that the role of a parent is to “give off love and to give off light”.

“And you don’t expect that much in return. When they’re little, you get a lot – a lot of hugs, and they sleep in bed with you when they have a nightmare.

“When they’re adults, you have to retreat back to just giving sun. I had to embody that, and I really had to let go.”

Paltrow recently opened up about why she’s still on good terms with all of her exes.

Answering a question from a fan on her Instagram Story, asking her if she’s still friends with her former partners, Paltrow said that she was “pretty much” friends with them all.

She shared her stance on “conscious coupling,” which is when two exes end their relationship in a friendly way.