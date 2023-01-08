Kylie Jenner ‘splits from rapper Travis Scott’ for second time

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly split up for the second time after the two stars rekindled their romance in 2020.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shares two children with the Texas-born rapper, 31, their daughter, Stormi, 4, and nearly one-year-old son who was born last year in February 2022.

A source close to the TV personality and rapper informed Us Weekly that “Kylie and Travis are off again” and “were supposed to spend the holidays together”, the beauty mogul, however, whisked herself away to Aspen to join her family and friends.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.