Selena Gomez shared her response to the speculation that a recent, since-deleted TikTok from Hailey Bieber was about her.

The 30-year-old addressed the rumours in the comments of a recent TikTok video posted by a fan. In the clip, @ellenacuario broke down the rumours surrounding Gomez and Baldwin. The TikTok user specifically defended Gomez after online trolls body-shamed her on an Instagram post which showed the actor in a bikini.

@ellenacuario’s clip also showed Bieber’s now-deleted video of her, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Skye lip-syncing the audio: “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” The TikTok user criticised the model for posting the clip and alleged that it was about the body-shaming remarks that Gomez was receiving; she also questioned Bieber in the video, adding: “Isn’t Hailey the one that, like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her?”

Gomez herself took to the comments of @ellenacuario’s video and wrote: “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

After Bieber’s initial video was deleted and went viral in January, the model shut down any rumours that it was about anyone specifically.

“I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone,” she wrote in the comments of another video about her clip.

Both viral videos come months after the pair made headlines when they took a photo together at the Academy Museum Gala. The image also came after Bieber spoke out about her relationship with Gomez, who is husband Justin Bieber’s ex, claiming that they owe each other nothing but “respect”.

During her appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in September 2022, the 25-year-old said that she’s spoken to the Only Murders in the Building star since marrying the “Stay” singer.

“She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations,” she explained. “There’s no drama personally.”

She also denied any allegations that she was “romantically involved” with her spouse while he was dating the “Rare” singer.

“When he and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever, at any point,” Bieber added. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that, I was raised better than that.”

In November 2022, Gomez spoke out for the first time about her public reunion with Bieber. When asked what the “story” was behind the meeting, she said: “Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.”