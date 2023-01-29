Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has reiterated her lupus diagnosis to fans after they pointed out how her hands were “shaking” in a recent TikTok video.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter shared a makeup and skincare tutorial the social media platform earlier this month, paired with Miley Cyrus’ song “Never Be Me”.

In the clip, the Only Murders in the Building actor’s hands appeared to be unsteady as she applied a skincare product to a sponge.

Worried fans commented on the video after noticing her hands were shaking. One person wrote: Why areeeee you shaking so bad @selenagomez Are…..you ok….?

Another added: “I hope you’re okay babe. You’re getting shakey again.”

Gomez later clarified that the shakiness was a side effect brought on by her lupus medication.

“Lol I shake because of my medication for lupus,” she wrote in the comments of a now-deleted clip posted by a TikTok user, reports MailOnline.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Gomez for comment.

She added: “Also read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro,” referencing the original video where she told her followers that she was “pretending” to know what she was talking about since she lacked professional experience.

In 2015, the Lose You To Love Me musician shared she was diagnosed with lupus – a long-term, incurable condition that impacts the immune system – and in 2017, she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant for the condition.

Lupus can affect parts of the body including the skin, joints and internal organs, with the body’s immune system becoming hyperactive and attacking normal tissue. Symptoms include inflammation of different parts of the body including the lungs, heart, liver, joints and kidneys, according to the NHS.

In her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the singer opened up about living with the autoimmune condition.

“I was so young. I haven’t felt it since I was younger,” she says. “Now it just hurts in the morning. When I wake up, [I] immediately start crying because it hurts – like everything.”

The physical pain also exacerbated her emotional struggles. “I’ve been having really bad dreams about my past and stuff,” she continued. “I think my past and my mistakes – that’s what drives me into depression. It’s like, my whole life since I was a kid, I’ve been working ... the only thing I want is [to be] a mom. I don’t wanna be super famous. I just feel stuck, and I just wanna move forward.”