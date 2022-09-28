Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hailey Bieber has denied being “romantically involved” with Justin Bieber during any point of his relationship with Selena Gomez.

The Rhode Beauty founder became engaged to Justin in July 2018 and the pair got married just over a year later in September 2019.

Their engagement shocked fans of the three stars, as the relationship began less than six months after Justin seemingly rekindled his romance with Gomez.

In February 2018, Gomez attended Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber’s wedding in Jamaica. Gomez also appeared to confirm their romance was back on in March of that year, when she dedicated an Instagram post to Justin for his birthday.

In a new appearance on the Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (28 September), Hailey said she “understands” why the internet was angry over her engagement to Justin, but there was no crossover between the two relationships.

The model and influencer also claimed that definitively ending his relationship with Gomez “was the most healthy, mature decision he could make”.

“When he and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever, at any point,” Hailey clarified.

“It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship I would just never do that, I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”

Speaking on the nature of breakups, Hailey said she understands there is sometimes “back and forth with someone”, but this was not the case between Justin and Gomez.

“I can say period point blank I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody, that’s the end of it.”

Addressing the internet’s reaction to the timing of her engagement, Hailey said she had been “involved” with Justin since she was 18.

“The timeline also that sometimes is in question, is of us getting together and us getting engaged and him having spending time with his ex before that,” Hailey said.

“I understand how it looked from the outside and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door,” she said, referring to her husband and Gomez.

“They were not in a relationship at that time but of course, there’s a very long history there.”

Hailey said her engagement to Justin “closed a chapter” between him and Gomez.

“I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him, to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way,” Hailey said.

“It was the most healthy, mature decision that he could have made.”